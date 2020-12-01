Bentley adds tweed to its custom interior options

Bentley has announced that it has four new tweed options available for its two and four-door vehicles. The new tweed options are available as part of the Bentley Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide that allows buyers to customize their vehicles to their tastes. The tweed fabric used for the interior is sustainably produced in Scotland using ethical and environmentally-friendly processes.

The introduction of the new fabric is part of the Bentley Beyond 100 strategy, where the company aims to be a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility. There are four different tweed options for buyers to choose from.

The first is Cheltenham featuring countryside greens and is described as a more traditional choice. Green Plaid-Tolsta Beach was named after the shores of the rugged Outer Hebrides featuring a bold check pattern. A pair of more subtle tweed options meant to match dark and light interiors include Charcoal and Sand Herringbone.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals