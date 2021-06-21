Beitong iOS games controller from $58

Beitong has created a new iOS games controller which they have launched via the Kickstarter crowdfunding website this month, officially licensed by Apple and specifically created for Apple iOS gamers. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C charging port the Beitong iOS games controller provides a more comfortable and precise method of gaming on your Apple iPhone or iPad. Officially authorized by Apple the controller is equipped with a 1,000 mAh battery and offers ALPS high precision joysticks and supports all Apple devices running iOS 10 and above.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $58 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Beitong campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Beitong iOS games controller project play the promotional video below.

“When you’re out on the road, at the office, or somewhere else away from home, you want to know that you are going to be able to do what you want to do. For most of us, that means gaming. You want to relax by playing whichever game has caught your attention in the moment. Whether you spend ten minutes or an hour making your way through a level or a round, you don’t want something like your location or your schedule to keep you from enjoying yourself. Fun should always be within your reach, no matter where you are and no matter what else is going on around you.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the iOS games controller, jump over to the official Beitong iOS games controller crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

