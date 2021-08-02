BeagleV Starlight RISC-V single board computer cancelled

Unfortunately the development team behind the BeagleV Starlight RISC-V single board computer first unveiled back in January 2021 has now been cancelled. But all is not last as the team at BeagleBoard is now working with Seeed Studio to design and manufacture a new RISC-V board which could be ready to ship as early as Q1 2022.

“BeagleV is a developing community from BeagleBoard.org 57 Foundation. BeagleV community goal is to support Open Source Hardware boards with the possibilities of the open RISC-V instruction set. This site is where software and hardware developers can communicate about what’s happening at the intersection of Open Source Hardware and RISC-V. We plan to present the BeagleV community with sample reference boards to test and suggest changes. Our recent beta development program with the BeagleV-Starlight prototype is one example.

The prototypes presented to the BeagleV community may have the possibility to go to production or they may just be used by the community for education and as targets to further RISC-V software developments. The BeagleV™-Starlight prototype will not be going into mass production, but we are continuing to work on board designs with other RISC-V SoCs. BeagleBoard.org 57 and Seeed Studio hope to have a new BeagleV community board available early Q1.”

Source : Beagle Board : Liliputing : CNX Software

