BatMon smart drone battery monitor removes range anxiety

Drone pilots maybe Interested in a new smart battery board specifically created for drones to help you feel confident when flying and remove any range anxiety you may be encountering during your flights. Simply add the small PCB board to your drone connected to your battery to transform it. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about installation, features and functionality.

“Batteries are an integral part of drones. However, hobbyists and other custom drone manufacturers have been using batteries in rather interesting ways. They are either too destructive on the battery – draining it beyond recommended limits – or too conservative and not utilizing the entire battery completely. BatMon enables you to build a smart battery from your existing “Dumb Batteries”. You can assemble BatMon to your batteries and see battery health and status in an OLED screen. BatMon can talk SMBUS protocol to communicate real time battery information to your favorite platform such as Arduino or autopilots such as ArduPilot and PX4.”

Do you need a smart battery for your drone? If you have any of the following BatMon might be able to assist you.

– Battery voltage doesn’t accurately show a battery’s remaining capacity

– It is impossible to discharge batteries to the optimal capacity without knowing accurate battery remaining.

– Its time consuming to check and manage large number of batteries by plugging in voltmeter to each one

– Features automated battery discharging to enhance battery longevity.

“BatMon can be connected to the drone to visualize battery voltages and communicate individual cell voltages and current to the autopilot. However, this will not provide Smart Battery capabilities such as the ability to learn individual battery’s capacity over time and accurate battery remaining. “

Source: Kickstarter

