Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Spaced Aluminium launched

Bang & Olufsen is launching a new colorway for its Beosound A5, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Spaced Aluminium and the device is now available to buy for £1,299 in the UK, $1,399 in the USA and $2,099 in Canada.

The grille of Beosound A5 Spaced Aluminium is a delicately crafted design that champions Bang & Olufsen’s approach to pushing boundaries within aluminium exploration. It is made from more than 3500 aluminium discs which give the illusion of floating at the front of the speaker.

Spaced Aluminium joins the existing portfolio of Beosound A5 finishes – Nordic Weave and Dark Oak. “Beosound A5 was designed to be a canvas for aesthetic exploration and building emotional durability. Even looking at the Raffia and Wooden grilles, they’re both so different to one another. It’s hard to believe it is the same speaker” says Michael Henriksson.

“Whilst the Nordic Weave and Dark Oak variants do differ in style, they both feel warm and natural, reflecting and blending into the materials and textures we are used to seeing in our homes. The vision with Spaced Aluminium is totally different from that. This edition feels graphic, contrasting and technical. It is still somewhat neutral and pure, but extremely expressive and sculptural. It adds a completely new dynamic to Beosound A5, and we only want to add to this over time.”

You can find out more details about the new Bang & Olufsen Beosound A5 Spaced Aluminium over at Bang & Olufsen at the link below, the device is now available to order.

Source Bang & Olufsen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals