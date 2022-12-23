Banana Pi BPI-M2S mini PC with Amlogic A311D or S922X $96

If you are looking for an alternative to the Raspberry Pi you may be interested in the Banana Pi PPI-M2S single board computer (SBC) which is now available to purchase from online retailers such as AliExpress priced at around $96 depending on the choice of either Amlogic S922X or A311D.

The mini PC can be powered by a choice of either a Amlogic A311D or S922X processor supported by 4GB RAM, and equipped with 16GB eMMC flash, HDMI 2.1 and MIPI DSI display interfaces, one MIPI CSI camera connector, two Gigabit Ethernet ports with one PoE capable, as well as optional WiFi 5 & Bluetooth support.

Banana Pi BPI-M2S specifications

SoC – Amlogic A311D or S922X hexa-core processor with 4x Arm Cortex-A73 cores @ 2.21 GHz, 2x Arm Cortex-A53 cores @ 1.8 GHz, Arm Mali-G52 MP4 (6EE) GPU with OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.0 and OpenCL 2.0 support, 5 TOPS NPU on A311D only

System Memory – 4GB LPDDR4

Storage – 16GB eMMC flash, MicroSD card slot

Video interfaces HDMI 2.1 output up to 4Kp60 MIPI DSI connector for display ( A311D only ) MIPI CSI connector for camera ( A311D only )

Networking 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports one via RTL8211F GbE transceiver, the other through RTL8111H PCIe to Gigabit Ethernet transceiver Optional WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 via Realtek RTL8822CS module

USB – 1x USB 2.0 Type-A port, 1x USB Type-C port

Expansion – 40-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header with GPIO, PWM, I2C, UART, SPI, I2S, IR, signals for WiFi and Bluetooth module

Debugging – 3-pin header for serial console

Misc – USB and Reset buttons, 2x LEDs

Power Supply 5V via USB-C port or pin header Optional PoE module

Dimensions – 65 x 65mm

Source : Liliputing : CNX Software





