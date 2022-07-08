Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 adds Bards, Gnomes and more

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans patiently waiting for the release of the latest Patch #8 Version Number: 4.1.1.1695932 will be pleased to know it is now available for PC versions of the game and will soon be rolling out to macOS very soon. Learn more about the new additions to the game in the video embedded below.

Here is a list of the main highlights of the latest update for the already fantastic Baldur’s Gate 3 role-playing game based on rules of Dungeons & Dragons as it edges ever closer to a full release.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 8 highlights

Bard class with College of Lore and College of Valour subclasses.

Musical instruments, usable by any class with the Performer feat at Level 4.

Playable gnomes with three subraces: rock gnomes, forest gnomes, and deep gnomes. Gnomes start with Gnome Cunning and +2 Intelligence. Added gnome reactivity to dialogues and situations.

Ranged critical hits now have combat cameras!

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now playable in Brazilian Portuguese – vamo nessa!

New spells: Calm Emotions, Enthral, Heroism, Phantasmal Force, and Vicious Mockery. Bards, try out Cutting Words, Song of Rest, and a new tadpole power.

New hair-shading model, upgraded hairstyles, and all 66 hairstyles are now available to every race and body type.*

Added hair highlights.

Added grey hair.

Swarm AI, which bands together minor creatures so that they move at the same time and take quick turns to attack. Fighting numerous enemies should now be smoother and faster.*

Rogues can access Expertise at Level 1.*

Use a shovel to dig up treasures and secrets throughout Act 1.

Sustained emotion acting in cinematics. New facial animations allow characters to continue emoting realistically while you make decisions in dialogue.

Cinematic acting for background characters, who now react to the drama unfolding in dialogues.

Elves are now a uniquely animated race.

Detect Thoughts rework – cast it from within dialogues!

Committing crimes now triggers a new type of cinematic dialogue.

Sunlight through clouds has a bigger effect on shadows and lighting, and gameplay now more closely aligns with the in-game light and dark areas.

Revamped lighting across Act 1.

Implemented sound occlusion to simulate the behaviour of sounds coming from other rooms and behind doors.

Introduced auditory attenuation. Dynamic audio-mixing features enhance immersion by focusing on your actions and selecting the most important elements of the soundscape.

Added 10 new skin colours to character creation.

Updated Gale’s face and hair.

Displayed class passive features in the Character Sheet.*

Redesigned the movement bar.

Implemented the first phase of our networking improvements: players with slower and less reliable internet connections should see improvements to stability and lag in multiplayer.

Implemented support for Nvidia DLAA as an anti-aliasing alternative.

Extensive UI updates.

Low-spec PCs no longer become unresponsive and fail to load assets when loading save files.

You can now cast Mage Hand with an active summoned familiar.*

Short Rest can now heal Ranger’s Companions and familiars.

Creatures summoned with Ranger’s Companion and Find Familiar now remain with the party after a Long Rest.*

“From a theatre in Ghent, it’s the Panel From Hell! Join us for a musical deep-dive into Patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3, featuring special guests Neil Newbon (as Neil the Elven Troubadour), Stephen Hogan (as Volo), and Belgian metal band Hunter (led by our very own David Walgrave). Not only does Patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3 give players the opportunity to be a Gnome or a Bard, it gives players the opportunity to be a Gnome Bard with *fantastic hair*.”

“Patch 8 for Baldur’s Gate 3 has taken to the stage, with the bard class, playable gnomes, Swarm AI, and countless other improvements and fixes. We’re also delighted to add another language to our lexicon: Brazilian Portuguese. If you’re after a deep dive into Patch 8, the Community Update is available here. Mac users, Patch 8 will arrive soon. We’ve got a little bit of bug hunting left to do, so keep your eyes on our feeds for further news. Now, let’s raise the curtain, tune the orchestra, and dive into the full notes for Patch 8”

Check out the full patch notes by following the link below to the Steam product page where the game is now available to purchase and play in Early Access.

Source : Steam

