AxiomTek GMB140 Ryzen V1000 embedded mini PC

AxiomTek has announced the release of its new GMB140 mini PC motherboard equipped with a Ryzen V1000 embedded CPU. The powerful Mini-ITX motherboard featuring the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 processor has been created to provide “brilliant image processing performance” with the AMD Radeon Vega Graphics to deliver stunning visual experiences thanks to the inclusion of two DDR4 SO-DIMM sockets with a memory capacity of up to 32GB.

Other features of the AxiomTek GMB140 mini PC includes one PCIe x16 slot and one PCIe Mini Card slot. For rich I/O interfaces, it has seven USB ports, six RS-232 ports, HD audio 5.1-CH Line-out, two GbE LAN ports, two SATA 3.0 ports, and 8-bit GPIO. As well as supporting an optional 9-bit serial port for source code SAS 6.02 protocol. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

AxiomTek GMB140 Ryzen V1000 mini PC

High-performance AMD platform

Supports up to 4 independent displays via DisplayPort

V1000 Series: 4 DisplayPort

R1000 Series: 3 DisplayPort

GLI verified Trusted Boot

Extension PCIe I/F for gaming I/O module

Optional support 9-bit serial port for SAS 6.02

Lifetime long-term supply

“To meet the ever-increasing demand for a multi-screen, high resolution, immersive player experience in casino slot machines, the GMB140 is built with the AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 SoC with up to 3.6 TFLOPS compute performance. Featuring the AMD Radeon Vega Graphics, the GMB140 enables up to four independent displays in brilliant 4K resolution via DisplayPort++ for breakthrough digital casino gaming experiences,” said Ted Loo, product manager of Gaming Division at Axiomtek.

Moreover, its Trusted Boot feature has been verified by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) to ensure an embedded device starts safely and securely by preventing unauthorized software from taking control of the device at boot-up. TPM 2.0 hardware security function as well as hybrid encryption with RSA-2048 and AES256 are also available for critical information security.” “We are now accepting pre-orders for a total of up to one thousand pieces of GMB140. And they are expected to be available in January 2022.”

