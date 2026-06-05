AxiGlide : The Ultimate Pivoting Vise for Intricate Crafting



VogueMech has launched the AxiGlide, a dual-axis pivoting vise designed to bring precision and adaptability to a wide range of creative and technical tasks. With 360° rotation, 90° tilt, and three distinct operating modes, it offers a way to handle intricate projects without the constant pause-and-reset cycle of conventional clamping tools.

The Indexed Precision Mode, for example, delivers 6° incremental adjustments through tactile detents, which suits detailed work such as engraving, segmented carving, or assembling delicate components. A 6061 aluminum alloy body paired with 410 stainless steel on load-bearing parts is intended to keep performance consistent over the long term, whether the vise sits in a professional workshop or on a hobbyist’s bench.

The modular design also extends to the jaw system, with interchangeable options that include fractal jaws for irregular objects, parallel jaws for flat surfaces, aluminum jaws for hard metal parts, and PEEK panels for delicate materials. Additional features such as the dual-axis damping system, the spring-detented mode switch, and the quick-lock mechanism are aimed at giving the user controlled resistance without constant adjustment. The vise is set to ship in two main formats, with the Standard version going out from September 2026 and the Precision version following in November 2026.

Key Specifications : Dual-axis pivoting vise with 360° rotation and 90° tilt for full positional flexibility.

and for full positional flexibility. Three operating modes: Free-spin Mode: fluid, continuous rotation with no directional limits. Full-lock Mode: rigid, fixed hold for demanding tasks. Indexed Precision Mode: 60 detents at 6° increments with tactile feedback.

Dual-axis damping system and quick-lock mechanism for controlled, repeatable adjustments.

and quick-lock mechanism for controlled, repeatable adjustments. Modular jaw system with quick-swap mounting: Pin Jaws: reconfigurable pins for unusual contours. Parallel Jaws: flat surfaces. Fractal Jaws: irregularly shaped objects. Aluminum Jaws: hard metals. PEEK Panels: delicate parts.

Ergonomic positioning to reduce strain during extended sessions.

Constructed from 6061 aluminum alloy with 410 stainless steel on key load-bearing parts.

with on key load-bearing parts. Suited to painting, carving, engraving, finishing, and the assembly of fine components.

Two main versions: Standard (shipping from September 2026) and Precision (shipping from November 2026), with a Kickstarter-exclusive Titanium Bundle following in December 2026.

Taken together, these features are aimed at one outcome: a vise that adjusts as fast as the user’s thinking, and stays put as firmly as the work demands.

Versatile Positioning: 360° Rotation & 90° Tilt

At the core of the AxiGlide is its dual-axis movement. The 360° rotation lets users move the workpiece continuously without directional limits or angular constraints, which is useful for tasks such as drawing curves, wrapping, winding, or inspecting a piece from multiple sides. The 90° tilt complements this by moving the turntable from a horizontal position through to a near-vertical orientation, so the workpiece can be presented at the angle that best fits the job. Together, the two axes turn what would normally require repeated unclamping into one continuous motion, with the workpiece staying in the same secure hold throughout the adjustment.



Backer early bird pledges are available for the AxiGlide Clamp, Tilt, Rotate Vise campaign, with crowd funding currently active on Kickstarter. If the campaign proceeds as planned, worldwide shipping is expected to begin in September 2026, with the Precision version following from November 2026. For full pledge tiers, stretch goals, and delivery updates, inspect the campaign details below.

Three Operating Modes, One Switch

Mode selection on the AxiGlide is handled by a single three-position switch with spring-loaded detents, so a light flick moves the vise from one mode to the next without needing to look down at the tool. Each mode is tuned to a different working style:

Free-spin Mode: The turntable rotates freely on a precision-machined spindle, giving the vise the feel of a rotary platform. This mode suits fluid, continuous motion such as painting, hand-engraving, filing, or any task where the workpiece needs to glide rather than step.

The turntable rotates freely on a precision-machined spindle, giving the vise the feel of a rotary platform. This mode suits fluid, continuous motion such as painting, hand-engraving, filing, or any task where the workpiece needs to glide rather than step. Full-lock Mode: Both axes are locked, turning the AxiGlide into a fixed vise that holds a single position with the rigidity needed for drilling, sanding, or heavier hand work. The orientation can be set freely before locking, so any chosen angle can be frozen in place.

Both axes are locked, turning the AxiGlide into a fixed vise that holds a single position with the rigidity needed for drilling, sanding, or heavier hand work. The orientation can be set freely before locking, so any chosen angle can be frozen in place. Indexed Precision Mode: A 60-position indexed disc beneath the turntable splits the full rotation into 6° increments. When the switch sits in the half-locked position, a spring-loaded column engages the disc to produce a tactile click at each step. Precision becomes something the hand feels rather than something the eye has to verify, which suits segmentation, mirrored alignment, and any task that demands repeating orientations.

The result is a workflow in which switching modes does not break concentration. There is no separate dial to turn, no fastener to release, and no need to take a hand off the workpiece.

Controlled Resistance: Dual-Axis Damping & Quick-lock

Damping on the AxiGlide runs on both axes rather than just one. The half-lock position on the rotation switch also serves as a damping support for the turntable, giving every adjustment a controlled feel without sudden drops or jerky motion. On the tilt side, a preloaded brake applies consistent pressure to the tilt shaft, providing smooth resistance across the full tilt range.

The practical benefit is that the vise will hold a top-heavy workpiece steady when the user takes their hands away, without the loosen-adjust-relock cycle common to ball-joint vises and many other multi-axis holders. When full rigidity is needed, the quick-lock mechanism takes over and secures the chosen angle without delay or fuss.

Modular Jaw System for Different Materials & Shapes

The AxiGlide’s modular jaw system is built around quick-swap mounting, so a single base unit can adapt to a wide range of materials and shapes. The standard kit ships with pin jaws, in which the pins themselves can be rearranged to better match the contour of an unusual workpiece. Beyond the pin jaws, the available options cover the most common holding scenarios:

Parallel Jaws: for flat, regular surfaces that need a stable, even hold.

for flat, regular surfaces that need a stable, even hold. Fractal Jaws: for irregular, non-uniform objects that benefit from a custom grip.

for irregular, non-uniform objects that benefit from a custom grip. Aluminum Jaws: for harder metal parts that demand a durable contact surface.

for harder metal parts that demand a durable contact surface. PEEK Panels: for delicate or finished pieces where metal jaws would risk damage.

Because the jaws swap quickly, the vise can move between projects without full remounting or recalibration, which keeps the workflow continuous even when the materials change. The combination of multi-axis movement and modular holding means a single AxiGlide can plausibly cover the work that might otherwise require several specialised holding tools.

Ergonomic Positioning for Longer Sessions

A lot of precision work happens at the wrong angle, with the user hunched over or twisting their wrists to follow the workpiece. The AxiGlide is designed to bring the workpiece to the user rather than the other way around. Because both axes can be repositioned without releasing the clamp, the angle of work can be adjusted as often as needed, allowing a more natural posture and a clearer line of sight. Over a long session, that reduction in repetitive recalibration adds up to less fatigue and a steadier hand, which matters as much as raw skill in tasks that demand extended focus.

Materials & Build Quality

The body of the AxiGlide is made from 6061 aluminum alloy, while key load-bearing and motion-critical components are made from 410 stainless steel. Each material is chosen for a reason. 6061 is one of the most widely used aluminum alloys in precision tooling because it combines respectable strength with low weight, good machinability, and natural corrosion resistance, which keeps the vise stable on the bench without adding bulk. 410 stainless is a martensitic grade that can be hardened, holds dimensional accuracy under load, and resists wear in moving parts such as the spindle, the tilt shaft, and the indexing components, where consistent feel over thousands of cycles matters more than visual finish.

The team describes the pairing as a deliberate balance between structural strength, functional performance, weight, and manufacturing cost, intended to keep the design practical to produce at scale while still capable of holding up to demanding use. The Precision version layers additional refinements on top of this same core construction, with upgrades in fit, finish, and surface treatment aimed at users who want a more premium feel. Colour options include matte olive gray and a DLC black coating on the Precision tier, while the Standard tier ships in a wider five-colour palette selected at the shipping survey stage.

A separate Kickstarter-exclusive Titanium Bundle uses GR5 titanium across the body and most components for users who want the most rigid build available. GR5, also known as Ti-6Al-4V, is the same alloy used widely in aerospace and medical implants, valued for its strength-to-weight ratio, fatigue resistance, and corrosion resistance in almost any working environment. The Titanium Bundle is offered in two finishes, stone-washed metal and sand-blast gray, and will not be sold after the campaign closes.

Applications Across Creative & Technical Fields

The combination of stable holding, smooth rotation, and indexed steps lends itself to a broad set of disciplines. Common use cases include:

Cloisonné painting, watercolour detailing, and fine illustration on small objects, where the workpiece needs to rotate steadily against a hand that stays still.

Hand engraving, chasing, and stipple work, where the piece rotates against a fixed graver rather than the other way around.

Filing, sanding, and polishing on jewellery, watch parts, rings, and other small components that benefit from being approached cleanly from every side.

Carving and segmented work, where each section needs a repeatable angular step delivered through tactile feedback rather than visual measurement.

Light assembly, soldering, or inspection on PCBs, model kits, and small mechanisms, with the vise acting as a stable third hand at any chosen tilt.

Drilling and tapping, where the workpiece needs to be locked at a specific off-axis angle without the drift of a ball-joint holder.

Miniature painting, model making, and tabletop figure work, where rotating the figure rather than the brush produces cleaner, more controlled strokes.

Knife scale fitting, pen-turning preparation, and other small-scale custom builds where the holding angle changes constantly through the project.

3D-printed part finishing, including support removal, sanding, and post-processing, where the PEEK panels protect softer materials from being marred or crushed.

The AxiGlide is not pitched as a heavy-duty machinist’s vise, and it does not try to be one. It sits in the space between a traditional bench vise and a third-hand holder, where the work demands precision and angular access more than raw clamping force. For anyone whose current setup involves repeatedly unclamping a workpiece, reaching for a second holder, or twisting a wrist to follow an awkward angle, the AxiGlide is aimed squarely at removing those interruptions from the workflow.

Release Timeline & Versions

The AxiGlide will ship in two main versions: Standard and Precision. Both share the same core machining, material set, jaw compatibility, and operating principles, with the Precision version layering on a series of refinements aimed at users who want extra fit, finish, and feel. Standard units are scheduled to begin shipping in September 2026, with Precision units following from November 2026. A Kickstarter-exclusive Titanium Bundle, made from GR5 titanium across the body and most components, is set for December 2026 delivery and will not be sold after the campaign closes.

For the complete list of backing options, add-ons, and the most current technical details on the Clamp, Tilt, Rotate Vise, the official AxiGlide crowdfunding page is the source of record. Follow the link below to review pledge tiers and the campaign video before deciding whether to back the project.



Source: AxiGlide

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