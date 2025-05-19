Try These 10 Awesome iPhone Shortcuts Today!

If you’re looking to save time and enhance your productivity, iPhone shortcuts can be an invaluable tool. These customizable features allow you to automate repetitive tasks, streamline your daily workflow, and maximize the capabilities of your device. In the video below from Stephen Robles, you’ll discover 10 practical shortcuts designed to simplify everything from managing music to organizing your day, helping you focus on what truly matters.

1. Shazam to Playlist

Have you ever heard a song you loved and wished you could instantly add it to your playlist? The “Shazam to Playlist” shortcut makes this process seamless. By integrating Shazam with Apple Music, this shortcut identifies songs and automatically adds them to a pre-selected playlist. With just a tap, your favorite tracks are saved without the need for manual searching or typing. This is especially useful for music enthusiasts who want to build their playlists effortlessly.

2. Instagram URL Opener

Navigating Instagram captions to find links can be tedious. The “Instagram URL Opener” shortcut eliminates this hassle by extracting URLs directly from screenshots of captions and opening them in Safari. This saves time and effort, particularly when you’re trying to access important links shared by creators or friends. It’s a simple yet effective way to streamline your Instagram browsing experience.

3. Daily Reminders List

Staying organized is essential, and the “Daily Reminders List” shortcut helps you do just that. Each day, it generates a new reminders list with a date-stamped title and pre-set tasks. Whether you’re managing errands, meetings, or personal goals, this shortcut ensures you start your day with a clear and structured plan. It’s an excellent tool for maintaining productivity and keeping track of your priorities.

4. Mail Merge

Sending personalized emails to multiple recipients can be time-consuming, but the “Mail Merge” shortcut simplifies this process. By uploading a .csv file containing names and email addresses, you can automate the creation of tailored messages. This shortcut is particularly useful for professional communication, event invitations, or any scenario where you need to send customized emails efficiently.

5. Vacation Auto-Responder

Maintaining boundaries while staying responsive is crucial when you’re away. The “Vacation Auto-Responder” shortcut sends automated replies to unknown contacts, informing them that you’re unavailable. This ensures that important messages are acknowledged without requiring your immediate attention. It’s an ideal solution for unplugging while still maintaining a professional presence.

6. Cellular Data and Low Power Mode

Managing your phone’s battery life and connectivity is easier with the “Cellular Data and Low Power Mode” shortcut. With a single tap, you can toggle cellular data and enable or disable Low Power Mode simultaneously. This is particularly helpful when you’re on the go and need to optimize your device’s performance without navigating multiple settings.

7. Save Shopping Items to Notes

Online shopping can quickly become overwhelming, but the “Save Shopping Items to Notes” shortcut helps you stay organized. It saves product details—including the name, URL, and a PDF version—directly to a designated note. This makes it easy to revisit items later, compare options, or share your finds with others. It’s a practical tool for anyone who frequently shops online.

8. Photos to PDF

Combining multiple images into a single file is simple with the “Photos to PDF” shortcut. This tool allows you to select photos, arrange them in a grid, and convert them into a PDF. Whether you’re creating visual presentations, archiving memories, or sharing documents, this shortcut provides a quick and efficient solution.

9. Daily Brain Dump

Organizing your thoughts and ideas throughout the day is effortless with the “Daily Brain Dump” shortcut. It creates a new note each day, allowing you to jot down reminders, reflections, or tasks as they come to mind. You can revisit and update the note as needed, making sure that nothing important slips through the cracks. This shortcut is perfect for staying mentally organized and productive.

10. Switch Phone Lines

For dual-SIM users, managing multiple phone numbers can be a challenge. The “Switch Phone Lines” shortcut simplifies this process by allowing you to quickly change the default line for calls or even dial a contact directly from the shortcut. It’s a convenient tool for separating personal and professional communication, making sure you stay connected on your terms.

Bonus: Hold That Thought

Multitasking often requires pausing and resuming activities without losing track of important details. The “Hold That Thought” shortcut is designed for this purpose. It saves a note containing a screenshot, clipboard contents, and a brief description of your current activity. This allows you to pick up where you left off with ease, making it an invaluable tool for busy individuals.

Streamline Your Daily Routine

These 10 iPhone shortcuts, along with the bonus tool, are designed to help you automate repetitive tasks and improve efficiency in your daily life. Whether you’re managing music, organizing your schedule, or handling communication, these shortcuts empower you to make the most of your iPhone’s capabilities. By incorporating these tools into your routine, you can focus on what truly matters and simplify your day-to-day activities. Explore these shortcuts to unlock the full potential of your device and take control of your productivity.

Dive deeper into iPhone Shortcuts with other articles and guides we have written below.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals