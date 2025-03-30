Unlock iPhone Superpowers: 13 Mind-Blowing New Shortcuts!

We have an awesome video from Stephen Robles on 13 innovative iPhone shortcuts designed to enhance efficiency and organization in your daily life. These shortcuts cater to a variety of needs, from locating nearby coffee shops to automating complex tasks. By integrating these tools into your routine, you can save time, stay organized, and make the most of your iPhone. Below, each feature is explained in detail, showcasing its practical applications and benefits.

Find Nearby Coffee Shops

For those moments when you need a quick caffeine fix, the location-based search shortcut is your go-to tool. This feature allows you to locate nearby coffee shops in seconds, providing essential details such as distance, estimated walking time, and turn-by-turn directions. Whether you’re exploring a new city or navigating your local area, this shortcut ensures you find your coffee without unnecessary delays. By simplifying the search process, it saves both time and effort, making it an indispensable tool for coffee lovers.

Customize Your Apple Watch Action Button

The Apple Watch becomes even more versatile with this shortcut, allowing you to customize the action button based on your focus modes. For example, you can configure the button to enable the flashlight in Sleep Focus or trigger a HomeKit scene in Work Focus. This feature ensures that your Apple Watch adapts seamlessly to your lifestyle, enhancing its functionality and making it more intuitive to use. By tailoring the action button to your specific needs, you can streamline your daily activities with ease.

Duplicate Reminders Lists

Managing tasks becomes simpler with the ability to duplicate Reminders lists. This shortcut allows you to create new lists from existing templates, copying notes, priorities, and other details. Whether you’re planning a project, organizing a shopping list, or preparing for an event, this feature ensures consistency and saves time. By eliminating the need to manually recreate lists, it enhances productivity and reduces the risk of overlooking important details.

Relive Memories with “On This Day”

The “On This Day” photo retrieval shortcut adds a touch of nostalgia to your day by displaying photos taken on the same date in previous years. You can view these memories in a grid format or save them to a dedicated album. This feature is perfect for personal reflection or sharing cherished moments with loved ones. By making it easy to revisit your past experiences, it brings a sense of connection and joy to your daily routine.

Streamline Your Morning Routine

Start your day on the right foot with a personalized morning routine shortcut. This feature combines essential updates such as birthday reminders, daily events, commute times, and weather forecasts into a single notification. By consolidating this information, it ensures you’re always prepared for the day ahead. This streamlined approach not only saves time but also helps you stay organized and focused.

Organize Photos Automatically

Keeping your photo library organized is now effortless with this shortcut. It automatically saves recently taken photos to specific albums based on location or context. For instance, vacation photos can be sorted into a dedicated album without any manual effort. This feature is particularly useful for those who take a lot of photos, as it eliminates the need for time-consuming manual sorting and keeps your memories neatly categorized.

Automate Your Workouts

Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the workout automation shortcut, which detects when a specific app remains open for a set duration and automatically starts a workout on your Apple Watch. This eliminates the need for manual input, allowing you to focus entirely on your exercise. By simplifying the process, this feature encourages consistency in your fitness routine and ensures accurate tracking of your activities.

Manage Subscriptions with Ease

Keeping track of your subscriptions is now more straightforward than ever. This shortcut provides direct access to the iCloud Subscriptions page in Settings, bypassing the need to navigate through multiple menus. By simplifying this process, it helps you stay on top of your recurring payments and manage your subscriptions with minimal effort.

Frame Screenshots Like a Pro

Enhance the appearance of your screenshots with this shortcut, which allows you to frame them using customizable backgrounds and formats through a third-party app. Whether you’re creating tutorials, showcasing an app, or sharing content online, this feature adds a polished, professional touch. By improving the presentation of your screenshots, it improves the quality of your visual content.

Save Webpages to Notes

Organizing online content is made easier with the ability to save webpages directly to Apple Notes. From the share sheet, you can select a specific folder to store the webpage, making sure your saved content is always accessible and neatly organized. This feature is particularly useful for research, planning, or simply keeping track of interesting articles, making it a valuable tool for both personal and professional use.

Automate Email Attachments

Streamline your email workflow with this automation shortcut, which allows you to attach specific files to emails and pre-fill recipient details automatically. This feature is especially beneficial for professionals who manage frequent correspondence, as it saves time and reduces the likelihood of errors. By automating repetitive tasks, it enhances efficiency and ensures a smoother communication process.

Sync Bear Notes with Reminders

For users of Bear Notes, this shortcut bridges the gap between note-taking and task management. It transfers tasks from Bear Notes to the Reminders app, consolidating all your to-dos in one place. This integration simplifies organization and ensures that nothing falls through the cracks, making it easier to stay on top of your responsibilities.

Set Alarms for Fantastical Events

Never miss an appointment again with the Fantastical event alarms shortcut. This feature creates alarms 10 minutes before scheduled events, including event details in the notification. By providing timely reminders it helps you stay on schedule and manage your time effectively. This simple yet practical tool is ideal for anyone with a busy calendar.

These 13 iPhone shortcuts are designed to enhance productivity and simplify your daily tasks. By integrating them into your routine, you can save time, stay organized, and make the most of your devices. Whether you’re a busy professional or simply looking to streamline your day, these tools offer practical solutions to everyday challenges.

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in iPhone Shortcuts.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals