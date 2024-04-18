Awesome Apple TV Tips & Tricks

Apple TV users are in for a treat with the latest TVOS 17 update, which brings a plethora of features designed to significantly enhance the way you interact with your device. From using your iPhone to manage your Apple TV remotely to integrating your smart home devices with HomeKit, this update aims to provide a seamless and improved user experience. Let’s take a closer look at the key features and how you can make the most of them.

Remote Management and Smart Integration

tvOS 17 allows you to take control of your Apple TV using your iPhone’s Control Center. This feature not only enables you to manage your device but also helps you locate your remote. Consider adding a silicone case with an AirTag to your remote to ensure it never gets lost. Additionally, you can now make FaceTime calls directly from your living room, using your iPhone as a continuity camera. This brings your conversations to the big screen, making them more immersive and engaging.

Revamped User Interface and HomeKit Integration

The updated Control Center intvOS 17 offers a streamlined access to various settings such as Wi-Fi, audio outputs, and sleep timers with just a swipe. This makes it easier to adjust your device’s settings on the fly. Moreover, if you have a smart home setup, you can now view your HomeKit cameras and control your devices directly through your Apple TV. This integration not only boosts the functionality of your home but also enhances its security.

Easily access settings like Wi-Fi, audio outputs, and sleep timers with a swipe

View HomeKit cameras and control smart home devices directly through Apple TV

Enhance both the functionality and security of your smart home setup

Enhanced Privacy and Accessibility

tvOS 17 places a strong emphasis on privacy with the introduction of the new VPN feature. This allows you to securely access geo-restricted content, ensuring your online activities remain private. Additionally, you can set content and app restrictions to keep your family’s access appropriate and safe.

The accessibility improvements in TVOS 17 are substantial. You can now customize your settings to manage autoplay videos, adjust for light sensitivity, and quickly access features like closed captions. These enhancements make your Apple TV more accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

Securely access geo-restricted content with the new VPN feature

Set content and app restrictions for family-friendly access

Customize settings for autoplay videos, light sensitivity, and closed captions

Improved Control and Multitasking Capabilities

tvOS 17 takes navigation to the next level with enhanced remote gestures and commands. These improvements facilitate smoother control, multitasking, and quick app switching. You can also use Siri to effortlessly search for content, navigate within videos, and adjust playback settings, making your viewing experience more convenient and enjoyable.

For multitaskers, the Picture in Picture mode is a catalyst. You can now watch a video in a miniaturized view while exploring other apps, ensuring you never miss a beat of your favorite shows. This feature allows you to make the most of your screen real estate and enhances your overall multitasking capabilities.

Efficiency with Shortcuts

tvOS 17 allows you to boost your efficiency by creating and using shortcuts for common actions like play, pause, and jumping to specific points or apps. This customization not only saves time but also tailors your Apple TV experience to your preferences. By setting up shortcuts for your most frequently used actions, you can streamline your navigation and spend more time enjoying your content.

The latest tvOS 17 update is packed with features designed to enrich your Apple TV experience across multiple dimensions, including control, privacy, integration, and efficiency. By exploring and utilizing these new features, you can enjoy a more personalized, secure, and integrated viewing experience. Start optimizing your Apple TV setup today and unlock its full potential to make the most of your entertainment time.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals