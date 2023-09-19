Apple releases tvOs 17 for the Apple TV

Apple has released a number of new software updates this week, the latest one is the new tvOS 17 update for the Apple TV, which was released along with iOS 17 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17 for the iPad, and watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch.

The new tvOS 17 software update brings a wide range of new features to the Apple TV, the update is now available to download along with the range of other updates listed above.

Here are some of the new features coming to the Apple TV:

FaceTime Integration: The update will allow users to make FaceTime calls on Apple TV using the camera from their iPhone or iPad. SharePlay and Split View features are also coming. Enhance Dialogue: This feature aims to improve audio clarity by separating spoken words from background noise in movies and TV shows. It is available on Apple TV 4K when paired with a 2nd generation HomePod. Dolby Vision 8.1 Support: This provides a more cinematic visual experience by utilizing dynamic metadata over a broader range of content. Apple Fitness+ Enhancements: Custom Plans will allow users to receive tailored workout schedules, Stacks lets users queue multiple workouts and meditations back-to-back, and Audio Focus allows prioritization of music or trainer voices. Third-party VPN Support: This feature enables the development of VPN apps for Apple TV, catering to enterprise and education users who require access to private networks.

You can install the tvOS 17 software update on your Apple TV by going to Settings > System > Software Updates and you will be prompted to download the latest version of Apple’s tvOS.

Source Apple



