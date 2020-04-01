ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D60G memory wins Red Dot Design Award

The ADATA XPG SPECTRIX D60G memory modules have one a prestigious Red Dot Design Award this year for design excellence. The XPG SPECTRIX D60G DDR4 memory modules feature a unique dual RGB light strip design that gives it the largest RGB surface area of any memory module says ADATA.

The fully exposed RGB light strips are extra-wide for maximum effect and have been combined with a “mesmerizing multi-colored flow effect, it’ll add amazing flair to any build”. The lighting can be customised and controlled using the XPG RGB Sync application or an existing RGB light control software from third-party manufacturers. Allowing users to control patterns, pulse speeds, lighting intensity, and more.

“Beyond lighting, the D60G sports a unique avant-garde styling that includes an edgy X-light design with a diamond-inspired, multi-faceted surface. The D60G is built with high-quality chips and a metal heat sink for excellent signal integrity, reliability, and stability, which effectively extends the lifespan of the memory module. The D60G supports Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0, which makes overclocking effortless by allowing users to control overclocking via their PC’s operating system rather than in BIOS.”

ADATA recently launched higher performance 3600MHz CL14 and 3200MHz CL 14 versions of the XPG SPECTRIX D60G. With higher frequencies and CL 14 ratings, the new modules offer lower latency and overclocking performance up to 4500MT/s. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official ADATA website.

Source : TPU

