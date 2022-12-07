Avatar The Way of Water Return to Pandora featurette

In a few days time the highly anticipated premier of the second Avatar film will take place worldwide. To whet your appetite ahead of the films release director James Cameron and team have released a new featurette for the upcoming Avatar The Way of Water movie.

Avatar The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet and continues the story which started in the first Avatar film launched back in 2009. Both films have been directed by James Cameron and distributed by 20th-century studios.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water tells the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.”

Avatar 2 The Way of Water

“Jake Sully, a former human who fell in love with Neytiri and befriended the Na’vi after becoming a member of the Avatar Program, eventually taking their side in their conflict with humans and leading them to victory. He left his human body to permanently become one of the Na’vi.”

