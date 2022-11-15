Audi’s Four Rings get a new look

The Audi Four Rings are one of the most iconic things about their cars, the carmaker has announced that it is updating its design.

Audi is launching a new design which is a two-dimensional version of their Four Rings, this can be seen in the video below.

André Georgi: The purist approach is more in line with our philosophy. One readily apparent thing: Strong brands win over customers primarily through their products underlying substance and discreet identifying elements. At Audi, this has always been the case, and we’re now making it even more consistent. Our philosophy is that every detail must convey a meaning or serve a purpose. On the product, it is – above all, our four rings, unmissable on the front and rear of every Audi model, that make an Audi an Audi. We want our quality to speak through the design and the product itself. The new two-dimensional look gives our rings a significantly more modern and even more graphic makeover, although their geometry is almost identical to the former ones.

Kalisch: Two-dimensional rings originated at Audi in 2016 as a consequence of digitalization, essentially to depict the rings in a manner that suited the medium. Three-dimensionality on two-dimensional displays would not have met our technical and aesthetic requirements. So, we opted for a 3D look. Our brand logo is highly graphic – which is an advantage, as it looks great in two dimensions. To ensure a consistent brand presence across all customer touchpoints, we coordinated with the design team to kick off the process of redesigning the rings on our vehicles.

The updated Audi four rings are being launched on the recently unveiled Audi Q8 e-tron which was unveiled last week. You can find out more details about the updated Audi logo over at Audi at the link below.

