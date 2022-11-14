Audi Q8 e-tron starts at £67,800 in the UK

Last week the new Audi Q8 e-tron was made official and now Audi has announced the pricing for the car in the UK.

The Q8 e-tron will start at £67,800 in the UK and the top model will start at £117,000 on the road, the lineup will include Sport, S Line, Black Edition, and Vorsprung edition.

“Audi established the premium market for electric SUVs back in 2018 with the e-tron and since then customer appetite for the model has grown year-on-year,” commented Andrew Doyle, Director Audi UK. “The introduction of the new and improved Q8 e-tron family heralds a new era for Audi, one that prioritises customer’s wants and needs. It’s the first of a variety of incredible new products Audi will be bringing to market in the coming years that will continue to set the standard in the world of premium electric mobility.”

The new version of Audi’s flagship electric SUV also brings with it a new name: Q8 e-tron. This positions the model as the flagship offering in Audi’s electric model portfolio. The famous four rings themselves have also had a redesign, now visible at the front and rear end as a flush, two-dimensional logo, while the model designation is also now visible on the b-pillar.

You can find out more details about the new Audi Q8 e-tron over at Audi at the link below, the car will be available in SUV and Sportback versions.

Source Audi





