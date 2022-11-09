This is the new Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi has unveiled its new Audi Q8 e-tron and the car comes with an updated design, improved efficiency, and an extended range. The car was previously just called the Audi e-tron and now it has joined Audi’s flagship Q8 lineup.

There are two models in the range, a Sportback and SUV. The SUV comes with a range of up to 330 miles and the Sportback has a range of up to 343 miles. There will be a number of different models in the range with various power options.

By renaming this model the Q8, Audi is making a clear statement that the Audi Q8 e-tron is the flagship model among its electric SUVs and Coupe SUVs. The Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron are immediately identifiable as fully electric models, marked out by the new front and rear designs that carry Audi’s electric design language forward. As a prestigious electric SUV model from Audi, the Q8 e-tron ushers in the new corporate identity with a two-dimensional design of the four rings on the exterior. The model lettering with an Audi logo on the B-pillar is a new feature.

With a vehicle length of 4,915mm, a width of 1,937mm, and a height of 1,619mm for the Sportback and 1,633mm for the SUV, the Q8 e-tron offers a maximum amount of space and comfort. The SQ8 e-tron and SQ8 Sportback e-tron are each two millimetres lower and 39 millimetres wider. Its wheelbase of 2,928mm allows for plenty of legroom in the back seats too. It has a generous storage volume of 569 litres for the SUV and 528 litres for the Sportback. There are also 62 litres available in the front storage area, the so-called “frunk”.

Audi has said that their new Audi Q8 e-tron will go on sale in the middle of December and the first deliveries will start in April 2023. As yet there are no details on pricing, this is expected later this month.

Source Audi



