Audi e-tron gets extended range with software update

Audi has announced that they are releasing a software update for their Audi e-tron EV which will exchange the vehicle’s range.

The software update is being released for owners of the 2019 and 2020 models of the Audi e-tron and it will add an additional 20 km to the car’s range, more details are below.

At the same time as the premiere of the e-tron Sportback, Audi rolled out a technology update with improved range for its first electric model series at the end of 2019. As a result, the current model year Audi e-tron 55 quattro can travel up to 441 kilometers on a single battery charge (WLTP cycle). In addition to modified hardware, optimized software was the main factor contributing to the range increase.

Effective immediately, the software features behind this efficiency enhancement are also available for existing vehicles. Among other improvements, the update expands the usable capacity of the high-voltage battery. As a result, the 95 kWh battery in the Audi e-tron 55 quattro delivers more net usable power – 86 kWh capacity therefore translates into increased range. The software update for all Audi e-tron 55 quattro production vehicles built between mid-September 2018 (model year 2019) and the end of November 2019 (model year 2020) can now be installed free of charge at Audi service partners.

