Audi talks 2022 Audi Sport upgrades

Audi is talking about changes for the new “RS design” packages for 2022 model RS5 Coupe and Sportback, RS 6 Avant, RS 7, and RS Q8 vehicles. Audi says after a brief absence, a flat-bottom steering wheel with hands-on detection is standard equipment on all RS 6 Avant and RS 7 models. The automaker also offers Dynamic Ride Control on all RS 6 Avant and RS 7 models.

That system is mechanical and designed to ensure immediate response to reduce vehicle weight from shifting front to back or side to side. For 2022 the RS 5 Coupe and Sportback have a new package including design enhancements and hardware upgrades. The RS design package brings front safety belts with red edging, RS logo floor mats with red edging, and an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel.

RS 6 Avant and RS 7 models will feature 591 horsepower and get new material editions, including standard Carbon twill structure inlays for the RS 7 and an available Dinamica headliner. Dynamic Ride Control is also available along with black 22-inch wheels with optional 22-inch titanium wheels. Pricing for RS models starts at $112,000 for the RS 6 Avant and goes up to $211,300 for the R8 Spyder performance quattro.

