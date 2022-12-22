Audi preparing to switch factories to EV production

Audi has announced that it is preparing its factories to switch from combustion-based vehicles to electric vehicles. The car maker has already launched a number of EVs and more are coming next year.

The company will only launch all-electric cars globally from 2026, it is planning to completely phase out the production of combustion vehicles by 2033.

Unlike many of its competitors, Audi is building on its existing global production network to achieve this vision. “Step by step, we are bringing all our sites into the future,” says Audi Board Member for Production and Logistics Gerd Walker. “We don’t want any standalone lighthouse projects on greenfield sites. Instead, we are investing in our existing plants so they end up being just as efficient and flexible as newly built production sites or greenfield plants.” According to Walker, this is sustainability in action – in economic, ecological, and social aspects. “The path Audi is taking conserves resources and accelerates our transformation to a provider of sustainable premium mobility,” Walker emphasizes.

The Audi Board Member for Production and Logistics wants to make manufacturing flexible and resilient to ensure it will be future-proof in the long term. In keeping with this aim, Audi developed its comprehensive strategy taking various perspectives into account. Walker and his team focused on the following questions: “What does society expect from us? What do our customers demand? What are the expectations of stakeholders, and what will our employees need in the future?” In response, Audi has created the 360factory; a vision of the future. The approach places equal emphasis on cost-effectiveness, sustainability, flexibility, and attractiveness.

You can find out more details about Audi’s plans to switch its factories from the production of combustion vehicles to electric vehicles at the link below.

