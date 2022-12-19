Audi Activesphere Concept EV launching in January

Audi has announced that they will unveil a new concept electric vehicle in January, the Audi Activesphere Concept EV.

The new Audi Activesphere Concept will be made official on the 26th of January 2023m you can see more details about what Audi has planned below.

Ingolstadt, December 16, 2022 – Audi is about to introduce the next member of a family of four concept cars: the Audi activesphere concept. The electric crossover coupe will celebrate its world premiere during the “Celebration of Progress” on January 26, 2023.

The Audi activesphere concept provides ultimate freedom and is the perfect companion for ambitious outdoor adventures. Whether it’s water sports, skiing, golfing or challenging mountain roads – the activesphere concept offers ultimate variability for all activities. While the concept car combines extraordinary elegance with outstanding off-road performance, its communication technology creates a unique experience – beyond the car itself.

The four members of the Sphere family – skysphere, grandsphere, urbansphere and activesphere – present Audi’s vision for the premium mobility of tomorrow. The concept vehicles are united not only by a fascinating design, but also by the electric drive and the design for the possibility of automated driving.

