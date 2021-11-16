ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 & 15 OLED laptops launch from $920

ASUS has announced the launch of their new Vivobook Pro 14 (K3400) and Vivobook Pro 15 (M3500) OLED both of which are now available to purchase with prices starting from $920. Both Vivobook Pro 14 (M3401) and Vivobook Pro 15 (K3500) will soon be available late December 2021. The 14 inch laptop is equipped with a 2.8K 90Hz OLED display offering a 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the different configurations available on both 14 and 15 inch OLED laptops.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14 & 15 OLED laptops

“It’s time to show your vibrant new vision to the world! Vivobook Pro 14 OLED lets you express your true colors, with its vivid and stunning 14-inch NanoEdge 2.8K OLED1 display and awe-inspiring Harman Kardon-certified audio. Vivobook Pro 14 OLED immerses you in whatever you’re doing, whether it’s work or play. Powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel® H Series CPU with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a dual-fan cooling system, and featuring ultrafast WiFi 6, the ultra-stylish Vivobook Pro 14 OLED is the key to expressing your true potential.”

“Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED brings you the speed and accuracy you need to realize your vision, with up to a 14-inch 2.8K/15-inch FHD NanoEdge OLED display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile Processor/11th Generation Intel H Series CPU, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. The exclusive DialPad gives you precise and intuitive control of your creative tools, and the dual-fan cooling design lets you work in undisturbed peace. Vivobook Pro 14/15 OLED unlocks the door to your creative future.”

For more details on the new ASUS OLED laptops jump over to the official product page on the ASUS website by following the link below.

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals