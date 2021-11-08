ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED detachable Windows 11 laptop

ASUS has introduced the world’s first 13.3″ OLED detachable Windows 11 laptop in the form of the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, designed to combine both entertainment and productivity into a “versatile fun-filled device” says ASUS. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is powered by a quad-core 3.3 GHz Intel processor, with storage in the form of a 256 GB PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 SSD supported by up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The system comes preloaded with Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system and features fast charging technology capable of charging it from flat to 60% in approximately 40 minutes. The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is also equipped with dual cameras in the form of a 5 megapixel camera at the front for clear video calls, and a 13 megapixel rear camera for taking great photos or videos.

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Windows 11 laptop

“ASUS has a mission to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere, and the newly announced Vivobook 13 Slate OLED does exactly that. This fun-filled 2-in-1 Windows 11 marvel — the world’s first 13.3-inch Windows detachable laptop1 —rewrites the rules to make it easier to enjoy everything, everywhere. Now, there’s no need to carry multiple devices for work and entertainment — this multi-talented personal companion does it all, thanks to its brilliant OLED touchscreen and quad-core Intel processor.”

“It’s vivaciously styled and amazingly versatile, with a detachable full-size keyboard and a cover stand that has a 170° hinge. There’s also a high-precision ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, neatly stored in a handy magnetic pen holder so it’s always to hand. This do-it-all laptop is equally at home in landscape or portrait mode, with or without a keyboard, so writing, typing, or watching at any angle in any environment is effortless. It’s the passport to a new world of freedom!”

“The fantastic Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the master of entertainment, thanks to its big 13.3-inch OLED Dolby Vision touchscreen — capable of displaying 1.07 billion colors — that puts ordinary tablets in the shade. This brilliant display has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio that provides a full-screen viewing experience when watching movies and TV shows — unlike a 16:10 or 4:3 display.

It’s also PANTONE Validated with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut for accurate, vivid colors, and it’s DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified for deep blacks and brilliant highlights. Along with its incredible 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, this means it brings out every detail, even in the darkest scenes. This OLED display has a fast 0.2-millisecond response time, and it offers much better eye protection, too, with naturally lower blue-light levels — up to 70% lower than an LCD display — that deliver TÜV Rheinland-certified eye care.”

Source : ASUS

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals