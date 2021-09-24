SuperBase Pro IoT 2,000w portable power station with fast charge and 14 outputs

SuperBase Pro is a new fast charging “Internet of Things” power station created by the engineers at Zendure, the portable 2,000 watt power system has already raised over $750,000 via Indiegogo thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 23 days remaining. The compact portable power station is equipped with 4G Internet of Things features and comes complete with its own companion application allowing you to monitor discharge, charging and more. Equipped with 14 output ports and capable of being charged in 6 different ways the SuperBase Pro power station is a versatile flexible power solution while you are away from the grid.

SuperBase Pro fast charging Internet of Things power station

If you would like to charge your power station via solar input you’ll be pleased to know that the SuperBase Pro 2000 comes with an MC4 to AC female cable making it easy to connect a bank of solar panels. The PVMax is a patented protocol utilizing High Voltage Solar Technology (HVST) conversion to deliver up to 1,800W from solar arrays that provide 60-160V. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“Zendure has been in the portable power industry for some time now, with premium, durable power banks designed to easily charge your mobile devices on the go. But what if you’re camping, or preparing for a power outage, and you need a simple way to charge over a dozen products, including heavy-duty appliances?”

Assuming that the SuperBase Pro funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the SuperBase Pro portable power station project checkout the promotional video below.

“SuperBase Pro is designed for portability and peace of mind. Let’s talk about a few of the reasons you’ll love SuperBase Pro. No one likes waiting around for their power station to charge up before going on an adventure. SuperBase Pro can be charged up to 80% in just one hour. With our patented GridFlow technology, you can charge SuperBase Pro 2000 at up to 1,800W from an adequate AC outlet or generator. A full charge is just two hours away.”

“GridFlow unlocks superfast charging potential by taking advantage of Integrated AC Direct Charging (IACDC) using a Texas Instruments processor. If green energy is your thing, SuperBase Pro 2000 can handle solar arrays of any size up to 1,800W. Our patented PVMax tech means your solar setup can charge SuperBase Pro 2000 with the same superfast performance you’d get from conventional charging. That’s one hour for an 80% charge, and two hours for a full charge.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the portable power station, jump over to the official SuperBase Pro crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

