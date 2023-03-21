ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED laptops

ASUS has announced a couple of new additions to their range of portable computers this week announcing the launch of the new 15.6-inch Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504G) and 14-inch Vivobook Go 14 (E1404G). Affordably priced the laptops are powered by Intel Core i3-N305 processors and feature either OLED (E1504G) or IPS (E1404G) displays. Connectivity is provided by up to WiFi 6E enhanced with ASUS WiFi Master technology and the laptops feature connectivity via USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI output and an audio combo jack.

“Superior performance for any task is assured by up to Intel Core i3 processors, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB PCIe SSD. Other user-friendly features include an ASUS ErgoSense keyboard; smart conferencing via the HD webcam with ASUS 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR), AI noise cancellation, and a physical privacy shield; and a useful suite of ASUS apps including MyASUS, GlideX and ScreenXpert 3.”

“Vivobook Go 15 OLED delivers stunningly crisp and clear visuals from its up to FHD OLED display. The 16:9 NanoEdge slim-bezel design gives users more screen space for multitasking and immersive viewing, and it offers Pantone Validated color rendering with an average Delta E color accuracy of less than 2, and a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 gamut. The fast 0.2 millisecond response time ensures smooth motion scenes. This feature is part of the ASUS OLED Care package that helps to maximize the life of the display.”

“Measuring 17.9 mm thin and weighing from just 1.4 kg, the compact Vivobook Go 15 OLED and Go 14 will easily slip into any bag, and they’re light enough for easy one-handed carrying. They feature three never-out-of-fashion color options—Mixed Black, Cool Silver, and the brand-new Grey Green—along with signature Vivobook details like the raised logo tag on the lid, a warning-stripe pattern on the Enter key, contrasting colored rubber feet on the base, and a stylish V-shaped air vent.”

Source : ASUS





