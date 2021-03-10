Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate shown off on video

The new Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone was made official earlier today and now we get to have a look at the Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate Edition.
This is the top model in the range and the handset comes with 18GB of RAM, it also comes with 6.78 inc AMLOED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels.
The handset features a Snapdragon 888, 18GB of RAM on the top model and 512GB of RAM, there is also a range of high end cameras.
These include a 24 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.
Source SuperSaf
