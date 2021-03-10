Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone unveiled, up to 18GB of RAM

Asus has announced its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the handset comes with a 6.78 inc AMLOED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels.
The display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.
ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate additionally features innovative hidden rear touch sensors on the back cover, which provide L2/R2 trigger functions, just like a game console controller. These also work together with the ultrasonic sensors, the AeroActive Cooler 5 buttons and the motion controls to provide full control for a total gaming experience.
The GameFX audio system in the ROG Phone 5 series now incorporates symmetrical seven-magnet dual speakers for truly balanced stereo sound effects. Optimised in collaboration with audio specialist Dirac, the projected sound quality will grab the user’s aural senses and take them to a different world. There’s also a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a hi-fi-grade ESS DAC for lossless audio processing. The AudioWizard audio-tuning app has also been completely revamped to optimise sound for different audio styles, including Game, Cinema, and Music settings. GameFX audio on ROG Phone 5 series delivers the crystal-clear in-game sound effects and powerful aural soundscapes that gamers never dared to hope for in a phone.
There are a number of models in the range, the top model the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with a massive 18GB of RAM.
The ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 comes with up to 16GB of RAM, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and Pro have up to 512GB of storage, the other model up to 256GB.
The handset comes with a 24 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.
The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will come in Storm White, the Phone 5 Pro in Phantom Black and the Phone 5 in both colors. The new ROG Phone 5 will launch in the UK at the end of April and pricing will start at £799.
Here are the full specifications:
ASUS ROG Phone 5 Series
|Processor
|2.84 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform with 5 nm, 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
|GPU
|Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660
|UI
|Android™ 11 with new ROG UI
|Display
|6.78″ 20.4:9 (2448 x 1080) 144 Hz / 1 ms Samsung AMOLED display
800 nits outdoor readable brightness
1,200 nits peak brightness
Delta-E < 1
111.23% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage
Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™
Supports Always-On HDR display
HDR10 and HDR10+ certified
Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multitouch (supports glove touch)
|Dimensions
|173 x 77 x 9.9 mm
|Weight
|239 g
|Battery
|6000 mAh typical capacity
|Memory
|ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: 18 GB LPDDR5 RAM
ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
|Storage
|ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and Pro: 512 GB UFS 3.1 ROM
ROG Phone 5: Up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM
|Sensors
|In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient-light sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press
|Wireless Technology
|Integrated WiFi 6E (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2×2 MIMO)[7]
Bluetooth® 5.2 (HFP + A2DP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP), supports Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive
WiFi Direct
NFC
|GPS
|GNSS support GPS (L1/L5), Glonass (L1), Galileo (E1/E5a), BeiDou(B1i/B1c/B2a), QZSS (L1/L5) and NavIC (L5)
|I/O Ports
|Side and bottom:
USB-C®
|Front Camera
|24 MP
|Rear Camera
|64 MP (Main camera Sony® IMX686) + 13 MP (125° ultrawide-angle lens) + 5 MP (Macro)
|Voice Wakeup
|Yes
|Speaker
|Symmetrical dual front-facing speakers powered by Dirac technologies
7-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect
|NFC
|Supported
|Color
|ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Storm White
ROG Phone 5 Pro: Phantom Black
ROG Phone 5: Phantom Black and Storm White
Source Asus
