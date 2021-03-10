Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone unveiled, up to 18GB of RAM

Asus has announced its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the handset comes with a 6.78 inc AMLOED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2448 x 1080 pixels.

The display comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor.

ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate additionally features innovative hidden rear touch sensors on the back cover, which provide L2/R2 trigger functions, just like a game console controller. These also work together with the ultrasonic sensors, the AeroActive Cooler 5 buttons and the motion controls to provide full control for a total gaming experience.

The GameFX audio system in the ROG Phone 5 series now incorporates symmetrical seven-magnet dual speakers for truly balanced stereo sound effects. Optimised in collaboration with audio specialist Dirac, the projected sound quality will grab the user’s aural senses and take them to a different world. There’s also a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a hi-fi-grade ESS DAC for lossless audio processing. The AudioWizard audio-tuning app has also been completely revamped to optimise sound for different audio styles, including Game, Cinema, and Music settings. GameFX audio on ROG Phone 5 series delivers the crystal-clear in-game sound effects and powerful aural soundscapes that gamers never dared to hope for in a phone.

There are a number of models in the range, the top model the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with a massive 18GB of RAM.

The ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 comes with up to 16GB of RAM, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and Pro have up to 512GB of storage, the other model up to 256GB.

The handset comes with a 24 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will come in Storm White, the Phone 5 Pro in Phantom Black and the Phone 5 in both colors. The new ROG Phone 5 will launch in the UK at the end of April and pricing will start at £799.

Here are the full specifications:

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Series

Processor 2.84 GHz Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform with 5 nm, 64-bit Octa-Core Processor GPU Qualcomm® Adreno™ 660 UI Android™ 11 with new ROG UI Display 6.78″ 20.4:9 (2448 x 1080) 144 Hz / 1 ms Samsung AMOLED display 800 nits outdoor readable brightness 1,200 nits peak brightness Delta-E < 1 111.23% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Supports Always-On HDR display HDR10 and HDR10+ certified Capacitive touchscreen with 10-point multitouch (supports glove touch) Dimensions 173 x 77 x 9.9 mm Weight 239 g Battery 6000 mAh typical capacity Memory ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: 18 GB LPDDR5 RAM ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and Pro: 512 GB UFS 3.1 ROM ROG Phone 5: Up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 ROM Sensors In-display fingerprint sensor, face recognition, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient-light sensor, ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press Wireless Technology Integrated WiFi 6E (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, 2×2 MIMO)[7] Bluetooth® 5.2 (HFP + A2DP + AVRCP + HID + PAN + OPP), supports Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive WiFi Direct NFC GPS GNSS support GPS (L1/L5), Glonass (L1), Galileo (E1/E5a), BeiDou(B1i/B1c/B2a), QZSS (L1/L5) and NavIC (L5) I/O Ports Side and bottom: USB-C® Front Camera 24 MP Rear Camera 64 MP (Main camera Sony® IMX686) + 13 MP (125° ultrawide-angle lens) + 5 MP (Macro) Voice Wakeup Yes Speaker Symmetrical dual front-facing speakers powered by Dirac technologies 7-magnet stereo speaker with Cirrus Logic amplifier for louder, deeper and less distorted sound effect NFC Supported Color ROG Phone 5 Ultimate: Storm White ROG Phone 5 Pro: Phantom Black ROG Phone 5: Phantom Black and Storm White

Source Asus

