Asus ROG Phone 3 is coming next month

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Asus ROG Phone 3 over the last few weeks and now we have some details on when it will launch, it is coming next month.

We do not have a specific launch date for the handset as yet, although Asus has now confirmed that the device is launching in July.

The handset is rumored to come with a 6.59 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will feature either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.

The device will feature a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will come with 16GB of RAM, the exact storage options are not known as yet.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with three rear cameras, the main camera will have a 64 megapixel sensor, those are the only details we have on the device so far, we should get some more information closer to launch.

Source Android Authority

