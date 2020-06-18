Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone leaked

We have been hearing lots about the new Asus Rog Phone 3 gaming smartphone over the last few weeks and now it looks like the handset has been leaked.

A photo of the device was posted on Weibo, which you can see above along with some of the handsets specifications.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with a 6.59 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will feature either a 120Hz or 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it will also come with 16GB of RAM. The device will feature a 6000 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

It looks like there will be a triple camera setup on the back with a 64 megapixel camera as the main camera, there are no details on the front camera as yet.

Source Weibo, Gizmochina

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals