New ASUS PN50 Mini PC introduced

ASUS has today unveiled a new addition to its ultracompact range of computer systems, introducing the ASUS Mini PC PN50, capable of supporting up to 8K resolution at 60 Hz or up to four displays simultaneously, with up to 4K resolution at 60 Hz and measures just 115 mm x 115 mm x 49 mm in size. The PN50 mini PC consumes as little as 10 W at idle and is also whisper-quiet, generating just 21.9 dBA at idle and 34.7 dBA at full load.

The ASUS Mini PC PN50 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors, supported by high-speed DDR4 3200 MHz memory together with integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. Mini PC PN50 supports 8K UHD through DisplayPort 1.4 or Type-C DisplayPort, and will show 8K visuals at up to 30Hz via a single DisplayPort and at up to 60Hz through DisplayPort Dual-Mode (DP++). Options for PN50’s configurable port include COM, VGA, LAN and DisplayPort 1.4.

“It is also suitable for flexible business scenarios, with configurable port options. WiFi 6 (802.11ax) networking ensures stable, high-speed data transfers, even in crowded networking environments, and dual USB-C ports support data transfer and DisplayPort functionality over a single cable. Mini PC PN50 is also ready for Microsoft Cortana, with integrated dual-array front microphones for convenient voice control, and features an infrared (IR) sensor, letting users control applications via remote control. HDMI CEC can also be enabled to wake the display from standby or to turn on Mini PC PN50.”

Specifications of the new ASUS PN50 Mini PC :

– Windows 10 Pro – ASUS recommends Windows 10 Pro for business. or other editions available

– Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series Renoir Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega 7 Graphics

– Support up to 4 displays simultaneously with 4K resolution

– Dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port for data transfer, power delivery and DisplayPort functionality

– Support INTEL® WI-FI 6 (GIG+) + BT 5.0

– Configurable Ports support DP1.4/VGA/LAN/COM options

– Microsoft Cortana support with dual-array front microphones

– Infrared (IR) receiver for remote control of applications

– Dual-storage design with up to a 2.5-inch HDD up to 1 TB and an M.2 SSD up to 512 GB

– ASUS Corporate Stable Model program ensuring 36-month stable-supply guarantee

– 24/7 reliability — Extensively tested to ensure long-term dependability

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS for the Mini PC PN50, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

