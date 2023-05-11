Introducing the ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip equipped with a 14-inch display and 16:10 aspect ratio, this Chromebook offers a perfect balance between size and portability. Inside, you’ll find an impressive Intel Core processor that delivers robust performance, allowing you to tackle any task with ease. Whether you’re browsing the web, streaming videos, or working on important projects, this Chromebook can handle it all.

Stay connected wherever you go, thanks to the WiFi 6E technology integrated into the ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip. Enjoy faster and more reliable internet speeds, allowing you to stay productive and entertained without any lag or buffering. With the long-lasting battery life of the ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip, you can work and play for hours without needing to recharge. Say goodbye to the constant hunt for power outlets and stay focused on what matters most to you.

What sets this Chromebook apart is its versatility. The 360° ErgoLift hinge allows you to use it in various modes – whether you prefer the traditional laptop setup for typing essays, the tent mode for watching movies, or the tablet mode for taking handwritten notes. And if you’re someone who loves jotting down ideas, the optional garaged stylus1 provides an intuitive way to capture your thoughts and create digital art effortlessly.

You can also take this Chromebook with you anywhere without worry. It’s built with military-grade durability, meaning it can withstand the rigors of daily use and occasional bumps and knocks that happen on the go. Rest easy knowing that your ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip is designed to last.

ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip

“ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip features an eye-catching new color – Zinc — that enhances its stylish aesthetic. Its precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge offers smooth movement and securely holds the display at any angle, plus it lifts and tilts the keyboard into the most comfortable typing position.”

“Powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16 GB of memory, and featuring a superfast, large-capacity PCIe® SSD, ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip delivers the performance and responsiveness required for incredible productivity. What’s more, you can get everything done on Google Workspace, or download countless productivity and entertainment apps via Google Play2. ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip runs for up to 10 hours3 on a single charge, so you can work or play throughout the day, even when you’re on the move.”

