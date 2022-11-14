Asus Android 13 release schedule revealed

Asus has announced its release schedule for Android 13 on a range of its smartphones, this includes the Asus Zenfone lineup and the Asus ROG phone range.

The company has been testing out Android 13 on its smartphone in beta for some time and now the first Android 13 updates will start to hit devices in December.

The first of Asus’s smartphones to get the update in December will be the Asus Znefone 9, this will be followed by more devices in January 2023.

There will be two handsets getting the Android 13 update from Asus in January 2023, the Asus Zenfone 8 and the Asus Zenfone 9.

Asus has also revealed that their ROG phones will start to receive updates to the latest version of Android from Q1, although we do not have specific dates, so that is any time between January and March. More devices will be getting the update in quarter 2. You can see a list of Asus ROG phones that will get the update below.

Quarter one 2023 Android 13 update:

ROG Phone 6D

ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 6 Pro

Quarter two 2023 Android 13 update:

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5 Pro

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

As soon as we get some more details on exactly when these Android 13 software updates will be released for the above devices, we will let you know.

