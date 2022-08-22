Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster unveiled

Aston Martin has unveiled a new version of their Vantage, the Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster, and the car come with a 5.2 litre V12 twin-turbo engine.

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster comes with 700 PS and 753 Nm of torque, the car has a 0 to 60 time of just 3.5 seconds.

With production strictly limited to just 249 customer examples globally, with all examples sold ahead of release, the V12 Vantage Roadster boasts a compelling combination of dramatic widebody design, ground-hugging wide-track suspension and – for the first time in a Vantage Roadster – the mighty 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 engine. With searing straight-line speed and the unfiltered howl of Aston Martin’s sonorous 700PS 12-cylinder engine, the V12 Vantage Roadster elevates the open-top driving experience to a scintillating new level.

Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin Chief Technical Officer, said: “We have worked extremely hard to ensure the V12 Vantage Roadster possesses the same potency and dynamism that characterises the V12 Vantage, while surpassing it in terms of raw sensory excitement that you only achieve with roof down driving. With more power and torque than any Vantage Roadster before it, a wide-track chassis with precisely tuned suspension calibration, and up to ten times the downforce of the series production Vantage Roadster, this is a breathtaking machine created for our most enthusiastic customers”.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster over at the aston martin website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin

