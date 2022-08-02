Aston Martin to launch two new models at Pebble Beach

Aston Martin has revealed that it will launch two new models at Pebble Beach, they have also revealed that they will be showing off their Valhalla hybrid supercar. The company recently revealed its new logo.

The carmaker has not revealed which two new models will be announced at Pebble Beach, all we know is that both will be high-performance models.

The British ultra-luxury manufacturer returns to the prestigious Pebble Beach Golf Links for the 2022 Monterey Car Week in August with its brand centre – Aston Martin Club 1913 – showcasing two brand-new products, Aston Martin’s new creative identity and important updates to the development of the Valhalla mid-engine supercar.

Following its marquee position in 2021, Aston Martin has elevated Aston Martin Club 1913 with a new footprint and fresh design, reflecting the company’s new brand identity. The custom-built invitation-only luxury clubhouse gives guests the preeminent view of the world’s most prestigious vintage car event while overlooking the hallowed 18th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links and panoramic views of Stillwater Cove.

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the luxury marques bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin; a very special, ultra-exclusive model will be shown for the first time that encapsulates the brand’s winning track bloodline with a nod to success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The second model is a new truly thrilling performance focused model which continues the high-octane emotion and intense driving pleasure defined by breath-taking new models such as DBX707, V12 Vantage and the uncompromising Aston Martin Valkyrie. This new model will be exclusively revealed on Friday 19 August at a private VIP evening event and later available to view throughout the weekend at Aston Martin Club 1913, by special invitation.

You can find out more details about what Aston Martin has planned for Pebble Beach over at their website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals