Aston Martin gets a new logo (Video)

Luxury car maker Aston Martin has unveiled a new logo and this will be used on all future models produced by the company.

The company is looking to use its updated logo to appeal to new clients and expand its brand with its new brand strategy.

Aston Martin’s iconic wings are taking flight into an intense new era, with the British ultra-luxury marque today launching a bold new creative brand strategy and global marketing campaign to further accelerate its growth amongst new audiences.

Celebrating the company’s position as makers of the most exquisitely addictive performance cars and centred on the brand idea Intensity. Driven. the creative identity builds on Aston Martin’s strong, established reputation for combining luxurious craftsmanship and sophisticated design with high-octane emotion and intense driving pleasure, as defined by breath-taking new models such as DBX707, V12 Vantage and the uncompromising Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The strategic repositioning is the largest investment in Aston Martin’s brand for more than a decade and strengthens its position at the pinnacle of the performance ultra-luxury segment. It builds on Aston Martin’s growing appeal to a wider, affluent global audience strategically targeted by the brand, whilst underpinning its core values.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin Logo over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals