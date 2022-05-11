First Aston Martin DBX707 rolls off the production line

Aston Martin has announced that the first Aston Martin DBX707 has rolled off the production line at their factory in St Athan, South Wales.

The DBX707 is one of the world’s most powerful SUVs, it comes with 707 PS and it features a 0 to 60 miles per hour time of 3.1 seconds, it also has a top speed of 193 miles per hour.

Proudly hand built at the British ultra-luxury manufacturer’s facility in St Athan, Wales, DBX707 elevates Aston Martin to the pinnacle of the luxury SUV segment with a unique combination of blistering performance, supreme dynamics, unmistakable style, and absolute luxury.

Providing immense power with its signature 707 PS, DBX707 is capable of a maximum speed of 193mph and can reach 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds. The new DBX707 is an SUV like no other, engineered with an abundance of character and compelling capability, DBX707 is the ultimate SUV in every respect.

More than 100 new skilled automotive technicians have been recruited by Aston Martin at St Athan to support the ramp-up of DBX707 production, with the DBX model the first Welsh-built production car for almost 50 years.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DBX707 over at the Aston Martin website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin

