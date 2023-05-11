Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition unveiled

Aston Martin is launching a special edition version of their SUV, the Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition, the car is launching to celebrate the success of Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team.

The Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team has had an incredible start to the 2023 FIA Formula One World ChampionshipTM season currently sitting in second place in the 2023 Constructor Standings. Fernando Alonso set the bar high at the opening round in Bahrain when he finished on the podium and, despite coping with the results of a cycling accident, Lance Stroll was only a few places behind him. Saudi Arabia followed and so did further podium finishes for Alonso, in Australia and most recently at Miami last weekend.

In celebration of this success, the DBX707 AMR23 Edition raises the intensity and road presence even further for the brand’s critically acclaimed ultra-luxury SUV. A curation of unique colour and trim features by Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, creates a DBX707 that unifies the exhilarating world of F1® with the world’s most dynamic and powerful luxury SUV, giving a highly dynamic and true racing look. The AMR23 Edition brings exclusive content to the exterior of the car, including bespoke Podium Green paint, a unique Q by Aston Martin fender badge and Aston Martin Racing Green brake calipers.

Additional AMR23 highlights elevates the attention levels underlining the F1® connection with lime accents to the sculptured carbon body kit reminiscent of those on both AMR23 F1® car and the Official Medical Car of Formula 1®.​

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin DBX707 AMR23 Edition over at the Aston Martin website at the link below, it looks interesting from the photos.

Source Aston Martin





