Aston Martin DBX707 is the new Formula 1 medical car (Video)

Aston Martin has revealed that their Aston Martin DBX707 SUV is the official medical car of Formula 1 will join the Aston martin Vantage which is the official safety car of Formula 1.

The Aston Martin DBX707 is a fast SUV with a 0 to 60 time of just 3.1 seconds, the car comes with 707 PS and 900NM of torque.

Manama, Bahrain: When the lights go out for the start of the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship™ season in Bahrain this Sunday, Aston Martin will raise the intensity by unleashing the might of the world’s most powerful ultra-luxury SUV, DBX707, as an Official FIA Medical Car of Formula 1®.

The critically acclaimed DBX707 has received significant engine, transmission, suspension, and brake upgrades, which have elevated the Aston Martin brand to the pinnacle of SUV performance. Add to that pin-point dynamics, new commanding body styling and an upgraded interior, and DBX707 becomes the point at which performance meets luxury. It is the fastest, most powerful, best handling and most engaging car of its kind.

Responsible for the vital task of transporting the sport’s medics to the scene of an incident, the previous DBX Medical Car saw its share of action during the past two Grand Prix seasons, and now DBX707 is ready to take its natural place on the world’s greatest circuits.

