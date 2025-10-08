Aston Martin DB12 S: 700 PS of Pure Style – A First Look at the Ultimate British GT

The Aston Martin DB12 S represents the ultimate evolution of the DB bloodline, combining breathtaking performance with luxurious refinement. As the latest addition to Aston Martin’s high-performance ‘S’ models, the DB12 S is a true halo car, boasting a 4.0-litre Twin-Turbo V8 engine that delivers an impressive 700PS and 800Nm of torque. With a top speed of 202mph and a 0-60mph time of just 3.4 seconds, this Super Tourer is engineered to thrill. The DB12 S showcases Aston Martin’s unwavering commitment to crafting vehicles that push the boundaries of automotive excellence, setting new standards in the realm of high-performance luxury cars.

The DB12 S is not just about raw power; it’s a masterclass in precision engineering. Enhanced chassis dynamics, a recalibrated throttle pedal, and faster gearshifts ensure an unparalleled driving experience. The addition of Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) reduces unsprung weight by 27kg, improving agility, braking performance, and ride quality. This car is a testament to Aston Martin’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of performance and driver engagement. The DB12 S’s advanced suspension system, featuring enhanced Bilstein DTX dampers and a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, provides exceptional handling and stability, allowing drivers to confidently navigate even the most challenging roads with ease and precision.

Striking Design and Aerodynamics

The DB12 S is as visually captivating as it is powerful. Its aggressive new design features a dual-element front splitter, bonnet louvres, and a fixed rear spoiler, all of which enhance aerodynamics and stability. These carefully crafted elements not only improve the car’s performance but also contribute to its striking and distinctive appearance. The quad exhaust tailpipes, framed by a bold rear diffuser, not only amplify the car’s distinctive soundtrack but also add to its commanding presence. The DB12 S’s exterior design is a perfect blend of form and function, showcasing Aston Martin’s expertise in creating vehicles that are both visually stunning and aerodynamically efficient.

Inside, the DB12 S offers a choice of monotone, duotone, or tritone interior designs, crafted from premium materials like semi-aniline leather and Alcantara. Unique ‘S’ touches, such as a red anodised drive mode rotary control and S Herringbone quilting, elevate the cabin’s exclusivity. Optional features like a heated Alcantara steering wheel and Carbon Fibre Performance seats further enhance the bespoke luxury experience. The interior of the DB12 S is a testament to Aston Martin’s meticulous attention to detail and commitment to creating an unparalleled driving environment that combines comfort, style, and functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The Aston Martin DB12 S is available to order now in both Coupe and Volante forms, with deliveries set to begin in Q1 2026. Pricing details are yet to be officially announced, but given its position as the flagship model in the DB range, it is expected to command a premium. Customers can also choose from a range of optional features and customisation packages to tailor their DB12 S to their exact preferences. This level of customisation allows owners to create a truly unique and personalised vehicle that reflects their individual style and tastes. Aston Martin’s dedicated team of craftsmen and designers work closely with customers to ensure that every DB12 S is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

Specifications

Engine: 4.0-litre Twin-Turbo V8, 700PS @ 6000rpm, 800Nm torque

0-60mph in 3.4 seconds, top speed of 202mph

Carbon Ceramic Brakes (410mm front, 360mm rear), 27kg weight reduction

Quad stainless steel tailpipes, optional titanium system (11.7kg lighter, +1.5dB sound level)

Monotone, duotone, or tritone designs in semi-aniline leather and Alcantara

16-way Sport Plus electric front seats, optional Carbon Fibre Performance seats

Dual-element front splitter, bonnet louvres, fixed rear spoiler, rear diffuser

Enhanced Bilstein DTX dampers, stiffer rear anti-roll bar, recalibrated steering and E-diff

Explore More

For those intrigued by the DB12 S, Aston Martin’s broader ‘S’ range, including the DBX S and Vantage S, offers similarly thrilling performance with unique characteristics. These models showcase the brand’s commitment to creating high-performance vehicles that cater to different driving preferences and lifestyles. Additionally, the world of Super Tourers is rich with innovation, from advanced aerodynamics to innovative hybrid technologies, making it an exciting area to explore for automotive enthusiasts. As the industry continues to evolve, Aston Martin remains at the forefront, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of high-performance luxury automobiles.

The Aston Martin DB12 S represents the pinnacle of the brand’s engineering prowess and design expertise, setting a new standard for Super Tourers. With its unrivaled combination of power, precision, and luxury, the DB12 S is poised to captivate the hearts and minds of automotive enthusiasts around the world, cementing Aston Martin’s position as a leader in the high-performance luxury car market.

