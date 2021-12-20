Aspire: Ina’s Tale Indie adventure game launches

Gamers looking for a new indie adventure game to keep them busy over the holiday season may be interested in the newly launched Aspire: Ina’s Tale. Now available to play on PC via Steam and the Epic Store as well as Switch and Xbox consoles the indie adventure game provides a unique storyline in a mystical side-scrolling adventure, that takes players through “beautiful sprawling levels, each with their own distinct feel” say its creators. check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, location and characters.

“Hi there! My name is Pablo Abraham and I’m Game Director at Wondernaut Studio. We’re a small Brazilian team located in the south of this sprawling country and together we created Aspire: Ina’s Tale, an evocative yet delicately twisted tale 2D adventure. Think GRIS meets Limbo. In our game you will play as Ina, a brave heroine escaping from a living tower that once imprisoned her in a perpetual sleep and fed off her dreams. When she is suddenly awoken, she sets off on journey of freedom and discovery.

Along the way, you’ll meet various eclectic and bizarre inhabitants of the Tower. Some are prisoners too and require you help to get free. Others are bonded to the tower to serve it. It’s through these characters that you will discover both the Tower’s story and your own; for the Tower is alive and breathes, but also feeds on hopes, dreams, and imagination. Will Ina remain a dreamer, or will she wake up and aspire to be more?”

“Set out on a fantastical adventure as Ina and take a journey of self-discovery against the backdrop of dazzling, mystical landscapes of The Tower. Experience her fear turn to conviction as she unravels her purpose in this world and embarks on a one-way path to freedom.”

“Trapped in perpetual slumber inside the cruel Tower that feeds off the dreams of its victims, one prisoner awakes. Lost inside the Tower’s inner chambers, the heroine Ina must now search for a way out. Along the way, she’ll traverse marvelous scenery, meet enigmatic characters, solve intuitive puzzles, and conquer platforming sequences as she comes closer to her goal – but farther from innocence.”

