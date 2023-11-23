Artetik From the Art experiencing art through emotions

Imagine stepping into the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, where the sleek curves of the building are just a hint of the modern marvels inside. Now, picture this: a collaboration with Google Arts & Culture has sparked a fresh way to connect with art, and it’s all about how it makes you feel. This isn’t your typical museum visit; it’s a journey into the heart of emotion and art, and it’s called “Artetik: From the Art.”

Artetik: From the Art” is a collaborative digital initiative between the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and Google Arts & Culture, focusing on the intersection of art and emotions. This interactive project allows visitors to engage with the museum’s art collections and share their emotional responses, contributing to a collective emotional graph. The project has seen participation from over 230,000 individuals, highlighting emotions such as fascination, curiosity, fun, and joy in response to the museum’s artworks. Initially available in-person, the experience has now expanded online, making it accessible globally and enhancing the museum’s educational outreach.

Let’s talk about how we usually experience art. You walk around, you look, maybe you get an audio guide, and that’s pretty much it, right? Well, Artetik is shaking things up. The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and Google Arts & Culture have teamed up to create an experience that’s anything but passive. As you wander through the galleries, you’re not just looking at art; you’re being asked to share how it makes you feel. It’s like adding your own splash of color to a giant canvas of emotions that shows just how powerful art can be.

Now, imagine standing in front of a painting that’s captivated people for years. With Artetik, you’re not just another set of eyes; you’re part of the story. The project has been keeping tabs on the emotional reactions of over 230,000 visitors, capturing their awe, curiosity, and joy. This isn’t just a bunch of numbers and graphs; it’s a beautiful snapshot of human connection to art. It’s like having a conversation with thousands of art lovers without saying a word.

Accessibility is key with Artetik. What started as something special for those who could visit the museum in person has grown into something much bigger. Now, anyone with an internet connection can dive into the Guggenheim’s collections. This isn’t just about reaching more people; it’s about bringing the power of art into classrooms and homes everywhere. It’s like the museum’s doors are open 24/7, no matter where you are in the world.

But what if you’re not at the museum? No problem. The Google Arts & Culture app brings the Artetik experience right to your fingertips. Whether you’re lounging on your couch or on the go, you can keep exploring art and sharing your reactions. It’s like having a personal art exhibit in your pocket, ready whenever inspiration strikes.

So, what’s the big deal about Artetik at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao? It’s more than just understanding art; it’s about feeling it and sharing those feelings with others. Whether you’re strolling through the museum or scrolling through the online collection, Artetik invites you to engage with art on a deeply personal level, while also being part of a larger, shared experience. It’s a new dimension of emotional engagement with art, and it’s waiting for you to dive in.

Source : Google



