Official Midjourney magazine features the best AI art every month

Midjourney, the independent research lab known for its groundbreaking AI art generator of the same name, is offering a unique opportunity for AI art enthusiasts in the form of its official Midjourney magazine. A monthly publication that not only showcases the best of AI-generated art but also provides an engaging platform for the Midjourney community. Available for a subscription fee of just $4 per month, the magazine offers a curated collection of the most highly rated images, along with insightful interviews with community members.

The eighth issue of the magazine, expected to be delivered in late November 2023, will feature artwork from Midjourney version 5.2. Every issue is a testament to the immense creativity and diversity of the Midjourney community, with each artwork chosen based on a range of factors such as conceptual clarity, originality, beauty, strikingness, stylistic diversity, and composition. The first issue was released in March 2023 and provides lots of inspiration as well as prompts to help you create your own unique imagery.

AI artwork Selection process

The selection process for the magazine is meticulous and ensures that a wide range of interests and techniques are represented. From a pool of the community’s highest-rated jobs on Midjourney, a library of 20,000 images is created. The Midjourney team then manually sifts through this collection, handpicking a few hundred images that make it to the shortlist for the magazine. While the magazine does not accept direct submissions, being active and creating on Midjourney’s public Discord channels can increase the chances of an artist’s work being featured.

Midjourney magazine first edition

The Midjourney magazine is not just a platform for artists to showcase their talent but also a means for readers to step away from the screen and enjoy human creativity at a different pace. It is a celebration of the convergence of technology and art, a testament to how AI can be harnessed to create beautiful and striking imagery. There is no digital version of the magazine, reinforcing Midjourney’s intent to highlight the power of the printed format and the tangible experience it provides.

The magazine is created on a monthly basis and typically ships towards the end of the month. Delivery within the US takes around 7-10 days, while international shipping can take an additional 3-4 weeks. However, to expedite shipping times to the EU, Middle East, and Africa, Midjourney has begun working with an EU-based production partner as of July 2023. Plans are also underway to add an Asian production partner in the future, ensuring that the magazine reaches its global audience in a timely manner.

The official Midjourney magazine subscription offers a unique blend of technology and art, showcasing the best of AI-generated imagery. It provides a platform for the Midjourney community to connect and share their creativity, all for a subscription fee of just $4 per month. Whether you’re an art enthusiast, a tech aficionado, or simply someone who appreciates the fusion of technology and creativity, the Midjourney magazine is an investment worth considering.



