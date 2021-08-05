Artemus 8-in-1 keychain multitool

TEC has created a new multitool no bigger than a key offering a wealth of features in a small compact form factor. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal making sure that design makes its jump from concept into production. Constructed from titanium the 8-in-1 multitool features non-corrosive and hypoallergenic materials and features a split ring plier (or fisherman’s plier), Box opener, Screwdriver, Pry tip, Nail file, Inch measurement scale engraving, Millimeter measurement scale engraving and Pocket hanger.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $24 or £18 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Artemus campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Artemus multitool project play the promotional video below.

“The typical household key. Small, lightweight, unobtrusive, and quite the necessity. A lot of power is packed into that one, tiny piece of hardware. Losing it would be a huge inconvenience. So let’s take that concept and apply it to a micro-sized multitool. Its design would consist of tools and features that would make it virtually indespensible, and most certainly inconvenient if it were lost. But it also won’t do you any good unless you have it with you, so let’s design one that you can actually carry with you every day. You know, like a key. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the multitool, jump over to the official Artemus crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals