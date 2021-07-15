V3 Titanium solar watch can be charged with just 2 minutes of sunlight

V3 is a new titanium solar watch powered by sunlight providing a full days use on just two minutes of sunlight any remaining electricity is stored in a secondary battery capable of providing over 90 days worth of battery life when fully charged. MUHAN have already benefited from one successful Kickstarter campaign and have now improved on their previous design including Swiss-made luminous for improved illumination and the dark.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $180 or £130 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 58% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the V3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the V3 titanium solar watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“Solar-powered watches have been loved for a while. They are not only more eco-friendly than ordinary battery-powered watches, but they are available to use semi-permanently with sunlight. MUHAN INC has started developing the Scorpion Solar Watch in 2017 to increase the design and quality at a reasonable price. The first product was released in 2018, and the Scorpion Solar Watch V3 was finally released in 2021.”

“Charging just for 2 minutes under the light enables immediate usage and keeps it operating all-day-long. You can use it for 90 days with a full charge, and charging with periodic exposure to light allows for semi-permanent use. (Performance may decline if the battery discharges too often, so frequent charging is a must.)”

” The V1 and the V2 version used the Japanese luminous but, this version of V3 will be equipped with the Swiss-made luminous.By using high-quality parts, we have increased the watch’s brightness in the dark, durability, and readability. We gave in a lot of time and effort to release the highest quality wristwatch at an affordable price. The SP3357 VS was built with titanium, Swiss-made Luminous, and sapphire glass. Even though it is equipped with chronograph functions, the SP3357 V3 is less expensive than other watches out in the market.”

For more details on the solar watch charging statistics and optimal charging times, all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the titanium solar watch, jump over to the official V3 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

