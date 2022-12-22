Greenliant SATA ArmourDrive SSD with 300K PE Cycles

Greenliant has started shipping its new range of mSATA and SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive EX Series SSDs this month, offering users EnduroSLC Technology. Capable of providing superior data retention and high endurance ranging from 60K and 120K to the industry-leading 300K program-erase (P/E) cycles. The new high endurance mSATA and SATA M.2 ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs are available for volume production by Greenliant.

ArmourDrive SSD

“The mSATA and SATA M.2 2242 ArmourDrive EX Series SSDs are included in Greenliant’s Long-Term Availability (LTA) program (http://bit.ly/SSD-LTA-program), providing customers with a stable portfolio of high-endurance data storage products for up to 10 years. Greenliant is also shipping mSATA and SATA M.2 2242 / 2280 ArmourDrive PX Series SSDs using cost-effective industrial 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND. These SSDs support 5K P/E cycles and are available in 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB capacities.”

“ArmourDrive EX and PX Series SSDs operate at industrial temperatures (-40 to +85 degrees Celsius) and support the SATA 6 Gb/s interface. SATA is a widely used high-speed interface suitable for embedded storage design in industrial, medical, aerospace, security, networking and transportation systems. ArmourDrive solid state storage products have advanced power-fail data protection—SATA M.2 2280 ArmourDrive includes additional power loss protection (PLP) circuitry for greater data integrity. They are also rigorously tested for shock and vibration to withstand the most extreme environments.”

Source : Greenliant





