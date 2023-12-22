Arduino Pro welcomes C3D to System Integrators Partnership Program

In a significant development within the IoT and automation industry, Chilean engineering services firm C3D has joined Arduino Pro’s System Integrators Program at the Gold level. This move marks an important milestone for C3D, as it seeks to enhance its IoT and automation capabilities, leveraging Arduino Pro’s product line to accelerate the development of connected applications across key sectors.

The partnership between Arduino Pro and C3D is a strategic one, with both entities aiming to make the most of the burgeoning IoT market. A recent Gartner report reveals that IoT spending across key industries exceeded $268 billion in 2022, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2021 to 2025. This exponential growth in the IoT market is primarily driven by increased connectivity and the integration of smart devices across various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, smart homes, and smart cities.

Arduino Pro System Integrators Partnership Program

At the helm of C3D, CEO Juan Pablo Oyarzún Alcayaga expressed confidence in the partnership’s potential to expedite development processes and reduce non-recurring engineering fees. The integration of Arduino Pro’s product line into C3D’s operations is expected to streamline the development of IoT and automation applications, thereby speeding up time-to-market and reducing costs.

One of the key areas of interest for C3D is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in automation. The fusion of AI and IoT has given rise to a new era of intelligent automation, enabling smart decision-making and efficient process automation. C3D offers services that help businesses incorporate AI-driven automation into their workflows, thereby enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and improving overall performance. This partnership with Arduino Pro will further strengthen C3D’s capabilities in this domain.

Additionally, C3D has shown a keen interest in the potential impact of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology. NB-IoT is a specialized communication standard designed for the IoT, offering low power consumption, extended coverage, and support for a large number of devices. Such features make it ideal for applications in agriculture, utilities, asset tracking, and mining. Through its partnership with Arduino Pro, C3D aims to explore the potential of NB-IoT technology to enhance its service offerings and deliver more value to its clients.

The partnership between Arduino Pro and C3D signifies a strategic move to harness the potential of IoT and AI in automation. By joining Arduino Pro’s System Integrators Program, C3D aims to enhance its IoT capabilities, accelerate product development, and explore the potential of emerging technologies like NB-IoT. In a rapidly evolving market, such partnerships are crucial for companies to stay ahead of the curve and deliver innovative solutions that meet the changing demands of businesses across various sectors. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Arduino :



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals