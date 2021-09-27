New Arduino Nicla modular intelligent product range introduced

The official Arduino development team has this week introduced the new Arduino Pro’s new family of modular, intelligent products in the form of Nicla. Designed for both professional users and enthusiasts and makers the Nicla Sense ME is a tiny yet powerful development board, co-developed with Bosch Sensortec to enable sensing and intelligence on the edge.

“With low-power sensors, a high-performance processor and small footprint, it offers a winning combination that can answer our community’s and clients’ needs and open up to opportunities for infinite new solutions” explains the Arduino blog. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Arduino Nicla Sense ME board.

Arduino Nicla Sense ME development board

“The Nicla Sense ME is a tiny, low-power tool that sets a new standard for intelligent sensing solutions. Designed to easily analyze motion and the surrounding environment (ME = Motion, Environment) it measures rotation, acceleration, pressure, humidity, temperature, air quality and CO2 levels using the latest Bosch Sensortec sensors.”

“Its tiny size and robust design make it suitable for projects that need to combine sensor fusion and AI capabilities on the edge. Thanks to a strong computational power and low-consumption combination that can be used as stand alone applications when battery operated.”

Source : AB

