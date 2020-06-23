Apple’s watchOS 7 software announced at WWDC 2020

We have already seen iOS 14, macOS Big Sur, iPadOS 14 and now we have watchOS 7 for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 7 software will bring a range of new features to the Apple Watch, including greater personalisation, updates for Apple Health and also the fitness and more.

“We’re energised by the positive impact Apple Watch is having on our customers and are excited to deliver meaningful new tools that support their health, fitness, and wellness,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types together with a whole new way to discover and use watch faces, helping our users stay healthy, active, and connected.”

You can find out more information about Apple’s new watchOS 7 software over at Apple at the link below. It is expected some time in September or October along with iOS 14 and the new iPhones.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals