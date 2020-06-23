Apple unveils macOS Big Sur, coming to the Mac this year

As well as the new iOS 14 software, Apple also unveiled its new macOS Big Sur which will be coming to Apple’s range of Macs this year.

The new macOS Big Sur software will bring a new design to the Mac and a range of new features, there are major updates for Maps, Safari, Messages, Privacy and more. Apple has said that this is the biggest design update for macOS since macOS X was introduced.

“macOS Big Sur is a major update that advances the legendary combination of the power of UNIX with the ease of use of the Mac, and delivers our biggest update to design in more than a decade,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With its modern and clean look, huge improvements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, and new privacy features, we think everyone is going to love the breakthrough experience that macOS Big Sur offers.”

